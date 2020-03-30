Hamilton College Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The President of Hamilton College is confirming that an employee at Hamilton College has tested positive for COVID-19.

President David Wippman says, the college is working with the Oneida County Health Department to trace the individuals’s contact with any faculty, students or staff.

Associate Vice President of Communication Michael Debraggio says because students have been off campus for the last 16 days and the college has been in minimal operating status, the staff member's contact has been limited.

This is the first known case of COVID-19 at the college.