Hate Speech Found Spray Painted On A Garage In Rome

Rome Police are investigating three incidents of vandalism that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of West Thomas Street for a criminal mischief complaint, where the victim identified three vehicles that had been vandalized with spray paint.

Officers then responded to the 300 block of Howland Avenue after a local reporter contacted the Rome PD inquiring about “hate speech” painted on a garage.

Police discovered there was, in fact, a racially derogatory comment spray painted on a garage.

It was after the discovery that police were made aware of a video circulating on Facebook regarding the vandalized garage. .

The Rome Police Department was not notified until after the Facebook video was posted and the information regarding the vandalized garage had already been given to the media.

Police say in addition, a residence on West Dominick Street had been burglarized, with significant damage caused inside the home.

The case is currently under investigation. A person of interest has been developed and is believed to have been involved in all three incidents.

Police say this does not appear to have been a random act.

Residents and businesses in and around the 300 block of West Thomas Street or the 500 block of West Dominick Street are asked to review any home surveillance video between midnight and 9:00 am Wednesday for any suspicious activity.

If anyone has any information regarding the incidents, they are encouraged to contact the Rome Police Department’s Tip Line at (315) 339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477.

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.

Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York? Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway , a giant head is truly watching you drive by.