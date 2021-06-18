Are you craving some exciting New York State Certified logging games? Well, we discovered an absolutely huge free event in a picturesque area about 90 minutes away from Utica.

We previously reported the chainsaws would be silent again as the Woodmen's Field Days are canceled for a second year. Maybe it's time for you to try a different and just as thrilling event in Deposit, NY. The Lumberjack Festival includes plenty of logging events run by Certified Instructor Bill Lindoff, also part of the Woodmen's Field Days.

Deposit Lumberjack Festival

The Annual Lumberjack Festival is always held the third weekend in July, this year July 16 and 17. Admission to the event is free with free parking. The entire town is involved with a parade, a 100 booth craft fair, carnival rides, games, fair food, and many other events to participate in, including:

Cornhole tournament

5K run

Horseshoe tournament

Duck race

Raft race

Bill Lindoff's Game of Logging

We spoke with the President of the Deposit Lumberjack Festival, Luke Tucker; he said The Game of Logging includes 10 loggers participating in 7 New York State Certified events, all vying for the National Championship.

Currently, Deposit, New York is home to the National Logger Champion Mike Finnerty. Time will tell if he can hold on to the impressive title.

Tucker says they are still looking for vendors, and if you're interested, text or call 607-722-9412. Camping is also available if you want to spend the weekend to enjoy the atmosphere and some of that craft beer.

Tucker also told us the town name was derived from the deposits of logs made by lumbermen before forming rafts to float down the Delaware River, usually to Philadelphia.

In the 1890s, Deposit was a center of publishing with the relocation of the Outing Publishing Company to the town (from New York). Several magazines, including The Bohemian, were published and printed from Deposit. [Wikipedia]

