A Festival Of Chicken Wings To Create Delicious Weekend In Syracuse

If you are looking to find out who has the best wings, this is for you.

Even If You Already Have A Favorite

This still is for you, maybe you'll find a new flavor you never thought of trying. A restaurant you've been wanting to try might have wings that will blow your mind, so you might as well attend.

Where And When

It certainly has been a while since Syracuse has seen a good old chicken wing battle at its inner harbor. The past few years have seen a tradition fall to the wayside due to the pandemic. Not for 2022 though. Next weekend a festival taking place over two days will see eleven area restaurants compete for the best wing.

Friday, May 20th: 4 pm to 11 pm

Saturday, May 21st: 12 Noon to 11 pm

To be honest, even if wings aren't exactly you're thing, you'll find some fun stuff to do at the Syracuse Inner Harbor. There are going to be loads of food trucks along with quite a few bands playing live music too.

What Restaurants Are Competing?

Here are the 11 competitors according to the Battle of The Wings 2022 Facebook page.

The Angry Pig BBQ

Home Team Pub

Shifty's Bar & Grill

Saltine Warrior Sports Pub

Jake's Grub & Grog

Peppino's Syracuse

The Wildcat Sports Pub

Wings Over Syracuse

Pizza Man Pub

Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina

Meier's Creek Brewing Company

If you want to see which of these restaurants is crowned, the judging will take place at 4 pm on Saturday according to Syracuse.com

You also can find out more info on the festival in general here.

