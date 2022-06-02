Marvel Website Suggests ‘Hawkeye’ Will Return For Season 2

While Marvel has made no official indication one way or another, it looks like Hawkeye could become one of the few MCU Disney+ series to return for a second run on streaming.

Though unconfirmed, that information comes from one of Marvel’s own websites: Their For Your Consideration hub used to promote their series to members of the TV Academy for voting in the Emmy Awards. Previously, Hawkeye was listed as up for consideration in the Best Limited Series category. Now it’s shown as qualifying in “Outstanding Comedy Series” category, along with other related categories.

The change could ultimately amount to nothing — or it could indicate that Marvel no longer considers Hawkeye a one-off (and, hence “limited”) series. If Marvel is planning more Hawkeye episodes, then it wouldn’t qualify as a limited series anymore, and would have to compete for the Outstanding Comedy Series.

Thus far, Marvel has produced six series on Disney+. Of those six, only two have been confirmed to return for second seasons: Loki and the animated anthology What If...? The others seem pretty conclusively finished for the time being, at least on television. WandaVision’s events continued (and maybe concluded) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will apparently continue in a new Captain America movie starring Anthony Mackie.

As for Hawkeye, the show did end with several cliffhangers still dangling, including the fate of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and the status of the new vigilante Echo — although her story will continue in its own Marvel Disney+ series that recently went into production in Atlanta. As for its two title characters, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), there weren’t any major mysteries left unresolved. But if the ratings on Disney+ were strong enough, the two characters could easily pick up where the show left off, with a new team-up adventure.

While we wait for official word on Hawkeye’s future, the next Marvel Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, premieres on June 8.

