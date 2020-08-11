Heat Advisory For Tuesday August 11th- Utica, Rome, Syracuse Area

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory for Central New York.

This Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday (8/11) from 11AM - 7PM for Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices will be found in the urban valley locations. Expect somewhat cooler conditions across the higher elevations."

Remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also remember that young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially in this heat.

The National Weather Service also reminds you to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

New York Record Temps

The record high for New York state is set at 108 °F. This record was set at Troy on July 22nd, 1926. For Syracuse, the record for August was set back in 2002. The temperature reached 101 that day on August 14th. Another highlight for Central New York summer was set on July 9th 1936, Syracuse was set at 102 °F that day.