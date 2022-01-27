HECK YEAH: Shake Shack is Opening Closer to Utica/Rome

It was announced that Chick-Fil-A was making moves closer to us. Now, it's time to get excited again, because we're also getting a Shake Shack.

If you do a little bit of research, the closest Shake Shack location is located in the Saratoga Race Track - but is temporarily closed. The next closest in New York is near Poughkeepsie. That won't be the case much longer, and you'll soon be able to drive closer to home.

You may remember this past summer when the New York State Thruway Authority announced their $300 million project to revamp numerous rest shops along the thruway, as they hadn't been revamped since the 1990s. That project included adding newer restaurants for

The Shake Shack location closest to us will be located in the Junius Ponds service area on the New York State Thruway, in Seneca County, near Waterloo.

There's no word on an opening date yet, however, Shake Shack announced last year that they were planning their largest store expansion to date. Nationwide, they are opening 45 to 50 new stores.

There will be other Shake Shack locations along the thruway as well, including (west to east) Angola, Clifton Springs, New Baltimore, Ramapo and Sloatsburg. Officials with the New York State Thruway will be releasing more details within the next few months.

Not familiar with the popular restaurant chain that is Shake Shack? They offer delicious burgers from 100% angus beef, the most delicious crinkle cut french fries, and amazing milkshakes.

I remember my first experience with Shake Shack was in college in New York City. Needless to say any time I am in an area with a location, it is necessary to stop for a meal.

Are you excited about the addition? Let us know inside our station app.

