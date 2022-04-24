Help Wanted Identifying Two Suspects in NYC Identity Theft Case
Police are asking for help from the public identifying two people wanted in connection with an identity theft case.
Police have been searching for the identities of the two for several days and are asking anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation to step forward.
The person who appears to be a male allegedly used the identity of a victim to make three purchases which total more than $1,300 at two separate Best Buy locations in New York City.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator I. Vazquez at Troop NYC Headquarters at: (212) 459.7800. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
According to the Federal Trade Commission "consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70 percent over the previous year." The FTC also reports that during "2021, there were nearly 1.4 million reports of identity theft received by the FTC."
