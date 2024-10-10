Utica Police Make Two Separate Arrests Related to Credit Card Thefts

Utica Police are not only combating gun violence in the city. There are several other crimes being committed and one that is popping up more and more is credit card theft.

On Tuesday, October 8th, 2024 Utica Police announced two separate arrests related to credit card thefts within the city and beyond. Two individuals are now facing charges as a result.

20-Year-Old Terrelle Hines of Utica

The first arrest stemmed from a report that was taken back in mid-August. Utica Police say an individual told them her credit cards were stolen while she was working at a local healthcare facility. The individual told police that the suspect rummaged through their purse, removed their wallet and took the cards.

Following the report, officials say the Criminal Investigations Department took on the case. During the course of the investigation it was learned the suspect attempted to use the cards at a convenience store. The cards were declined at the time of the attempted purchase. Investigators used video surveillance to narrow down their suspect and ultimately they located and interviewed that suspect.

Eventually, Utica Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Terrelle Hines of Utica with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and Identity Theft in the Second Degree.

25-Year-Old Michael Jenkins of Utica

The second arrest related to credit card thefts involved Utica Police assisting the Ilion Police Department. An initial report was made to the Ilion Police Department that was relayed to UPD that credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in Ilion.

Police later learned an individual attempted to use those credit cards at a local Walmart. Eventually a suspect was developed and identified and upon locating 25-year-old Michael Jenkins, he was arrested. Jenkins has been charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and two counts of Identity Theft in the Second Degree.

It's important for all members of the public to be sure their vehicles and possessions are always locked up and secured. Never leave valuables out of your sight. No matter where you are and how safe you think things are, it's important to always remain vigilant.

