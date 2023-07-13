Here&#8217;s how Upstate NY played a big role in the Boston Tea Party

Here’s how Upstate NY played a big role in the Boston Tea Party

Nathayel Corrier's "Tea sabotage in Boston Port" - Public Domain

Not everyone who threw tea into Boston Harbor called Massachusetts their home.

As America approaches the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, historians are looking into the rabble rousers helped spark the Revolutionary War.

"Green Dragon Tavern: Where we met to Plan the Consignment of a few Shiploads of Tea, Dec 16 1773," for the Boston Tea Party. John Johnston (c. 1753-1818) watercolor sketch, n.d.
Two men who threw crates of tea into the murky harbor waters have big ties to Utica, and the city is banding together to celebrate their lasting legacy.

Thomas Williams and Thomas Dana Jr. joined the other 125 men on that fateful day on December 16, 1773.

Their story is being honored by a new initiative called Revolution 250. Its executive director, Jonathan Lane, told WKTV why it's important to highlight Utica's role in severing America's dependence on England.

"It’s the average everyday people who moved into communities like Utica, who brought those ideals with them, and really laid the solid foundation for who we are as a nation."

Ahead of the major milestone anniversary, Utica residents are decorating Williams' and Dana's local gravesites.

You can find Williams' headstone at Forest Hill Cemetery, which is decorated with a commemorative plaque. Legend has it, after Williams royally ticked off the British with his stunt at Boston Harbor, he never drank a cup of tea ever again.

The Hutchinson News
Hutchinson, Kansas •
Sat, Dec 16, 1893
Page 8
Dana Jr., Williams' brother-in-law, is also buried at Forest Hill Cemetery and his gravesite was also honored ahead of the 250th anniversary.

How America's honoring the Boston Tea Party this year

Revolution 250 is laying the groundwork for a massive celebration ahead of the Party's 250th anniversary.

Those interested in participating in the event, which is set for Saturday, December 16, 2023, can visit Revolution 250's webpage.

