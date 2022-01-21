🎶 "Goin' to the chapel and we're gonna get maarrrriiiiieeeeeddddd" 🎶

Food is something that makes a statement. It's something that people can be super impressed by, or turned off.

I'm getting married in June and wedding planning is in full effect. One of the current tasks my future husband and I are trying to determine is where to have our rehearsal dinner. Not the hardest task by any means, but we have several things we are looking for in a location.

The number of people we have in our group, including us, our parents and our wedding party, is 26 people. That's a big factor for us, because some places refuse to accommodate less than a certain number.

Another key feature that we want for our rehearsal dinner is a buffet. Our wedding will feature a sit down dinner, and from a cost perspective, it makes more sense for us to have a buffet for 26 people than for everyone to order individually off of a menu.

Going off of the buffet discussion, we wanted some variety. We liked the fact that some venues offer a different selection of items that we wanted versus others that aren't able to even willing to substitute some items. That's a big one for us personally.

How did we determine what venues to start calling? Well, we found a list on Yelp and asked the question inside the 315 Menus page on Facebook. There's plenty of reviews that people left, and that helped us determine the list of places to call.

We have officially found where we will be hosting our rehearsal dinner, and I will say, it's one of the 10 below.

If you're looking for places to host your rehearsal dinner to prepare for your wedding - here's a great list for you based on reviews.

Here's The 10 Best Rehearsal Dinner Venues in Utica Based on Reviews Getting married this year? Congratulations! Once you figure out the big, major important things - one of the items on your list will be finding a venue for your rehearsal dinner. We read a bunch of reviews on Yelp, as well as the 315 Menus Facebook group to compile this list to give you some ideas for venues in Utica you can add to your list to check out.

Please note: these aren't in any specific order.

