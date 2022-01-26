Going out on a dinner date can be very fun and exciting. However, it can be stressful. Where are some of the most romantic restaurants in Upstate New York?

Those romantic dinner dates can come at a pretty big cost sometimes. USA Today did research on all 50 states, and shared their findings. This is also using data from a 2018 poll of about 1,000 people conducted by GiftCards.com. If you're looking for those romantic dinners, get ready to spend an average of $146 per month on dating. Yes, you should go out on a romantic dinner more than once a year.

Think of it like this too- many factors can contribute to the average cost of a date including price of gas to taxes. This study found that the most affordable states to take someone on a date are in the Midwest, while the least affordable are in the Northeast. We aren't entirely shocked by that. New York came in at number fifty of affordable date states:

50. New York • Average cost of dinner, drinks, and movie: $111.60 (2nd highest) • Combined average tax rate: 8.49% (10th highest) • Price of regular gasoline as of Aug. 6, 2019: $2.86 (12th highest) • Arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments: 64 per 100,000 people

So where can you go to enjoy a romantic night of amazing food and drinks? We asked listeners all over social media to share where they thought the most romantic restaurants were. We had options from The Capitol Region, through Buffalo. Plenty of amazing options. If you have any we should consider, text us on our station app.

Here's 27 with the most votes and comments:

27 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Upstate New York Going out on a dinner date can be very fun and exciting. However, it can be stressful. Where are some of the most romantic restaurants in Upstate New York?

