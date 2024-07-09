Here’s What the Weather Should Be Like for Boilermaker Sunday
Boilermaker week is here and it just so happens, we're in the middle of a long-term heatwave in Utica-Rome and the Mohawk Valley. It's hot.
This week, we will get a little relief with some rain and briefly cooler temperatures from Hurricane Beryl, but this Saturday and Sunday (and beyond) are expected to be very hot and stuffy.
Here's what we look like so far.
Wednesday- Hazy, Hot, Humid and thunderstorms. There's currently a 75% chance of rain Thursday as we experience the wet hurricane driven weather from the south.
Thursday- This, by far, should be the coolest day we've seen in quite some time. Cloudy 79.
Friday, We begin to warm up again as Partly Cloudy skies come back with temperatures up near the mid-80s.
Boilermaker weekend will be hot. On Saturday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and I high of 88. On Boilermaker Sunday, forecasters are predicting partly cloudy skies, little chance of rain, and highs near 90.
Here's what this means for the Boilermaker:
Sunday 7am. Mostly Sunny 68
8am Partly Cloudy 71
9am Partly Cloudy 75
10am Partly Cloudy 79
11am Partly Cloudy 81
12 noon Partly Cloudy 83
By the way, the hot and nice weather trend continues into next week with highs in the low to upper 80s.
9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
See 39 Spectacular Photos of This 18,000 Sq. Ft. Upstate NY Mansion
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler / TSM
[carbongallery id="6148d4d35f7d401ebc52856f”]
9 Important Photos of Rep. Sherwood Boehlert Serving in Washington, D.C.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler / Getty Images