More Than 4,100 Snag Early Registration For 2024 Boilermaker Races
Twenty-five percent of the participants in the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race took advantage of early registration for next year's race and are already signed up to run in 2024.
The early registration opportunity was available during the month of August, and race officials say more than 4,100 locked in their spots and committed for next year. The 2024 race will be held on July 14.
If you ran last year's race or plan on running for the first time next year, you still have plenty of opportunity to sign up. While no date has been officially set for open registration, race officials say traditional registration will come sometime in early 2024 - either January or February.
An officials announcement on that date is expected sometime in December.
“The loyalty we are shown from our runners, many of whom return year after year, is the envy of races across our industry,” said Boilermaker President Mark Donovan. “We wanted to reward their loyalty by giving them the opportunity to sign up early at the lowest price from 2023’s races, and are humbled by their response.”
The 47th edition of the Boilermaker Road Races will be held in Utica on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
