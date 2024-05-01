The former Pizza Hut building will soon be working with a different type of dough.

It's been almost a year since the famous pizza chain unexpectedly closed its locations in Herkimer and Oneonta.

Read More: Herkimer Baffled by Unexpected Pizza Hut Closure

No reason was officially provided for the closings, but it's believed the decision was financial. It's no secret the chain had been struggling for a few years and the pandemic took a major bite from its profits.

After remaining vacant since July, new life is coming to the Herkimer Pizza Hut building.

First Source Credit Union confirmed it has acquired the property. Not only that, the building will also go under some renovations, with groundbreaking set to take place sometime next year.

First Source Federal Credit Union Trading Room Jeanette Lenoir, WIBX loading...

First Source has another credit union in town, located on West State Street. Apparently that building is in need of renovations, so it's possible plans are to migrate to the former Pizza Hut building.

First Source Credit Union owns seven locations in the Utica metro area, with 3 locations in Utica, as well as three other branches in New Hartford, Rome, and Washington Mills.

What's Going on With Other Pizza Huts in CNY?

Pizza Hut All-American NCAA Cross Country Event Highlights 2016 - Day 2 Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Pizza Hut loading...

At this time, no word if the former Oneonta location has found a new buyer. The building currently stands vacant.

The only surviving Pizza Huts in the Utica Metro area are in Rome and New Hartford. Should these stores go under, hut huggers will have to journey to Syracuse to get their fix, as there's 5 locations in the immediate city area.

Pizza Hut has about 6,000 restaurants throughout the United States, including 155 locations in New York.

Get our free mobile app

FOR SALE: This House Offers Free Pizza When You Buy It Take a look at this house for sale on William St...which offers free pizza with the purchase! Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Canva Image, Getty Image