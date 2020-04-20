Herkimer And Madison Counties Release Weekend COVID-19 Numbers

Herkimer and Madison Counties released their weekend COVID-19 numbers on Sunday.

In Herkimer County they had no new cases as of Sunday and their total number of positive cases remain at 62 with 3 deaths and 3 residents hospitalized.

In Madison County officials are reporting a total of 120 positive cases, 20 of which are still active. 100 of those positive cases have recovered and 5 others have died.

Meanwhile, there was another potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Oneida Walmart on April 14th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Shoppers present at that time should monitor themselves for symptoms.

