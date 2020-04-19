1 More COVID-19 Death And 6 New Cases Reported In Oneida County

The number of confirmed cases continues to rise in Oneida County and unfortunately so do the deaths.

On Sunday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente's office released the daily COVID-19 numbers.

6 New Cases

281 positive cases*

1 New Fatality Bringing the total number to 8.

24 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, 5 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

79 positive cases have been resolved.

1,965 total tests have been conducted.

138 results pending.

1,546 total negative results.

417 under mandatory quarantine.

416 under precautionary quarantine.

2,089 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

*According to a release from the County Executive's office further investigation revealed 4 positive cases from Saturday's total were determined to be out of county residents. That brings the total number of positive cases to 218.

The County Executive also released new information about possible COVID-19 exposure at area businesses. Those businesses include;

- Hannaford Supermarket on Mohawk Street in Utica on April 12th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in the store during those times are asked to monitor for symptoms until April 27th. This was a low risk incident.

- Giovanni's Pizza on East Park Row in Clinton on April 15th. At 7:20 p.m. an Oneida County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 picked up a food order at that time. Anyone in the restaurant at that time is asked to monitor for symptoms until April 29th and the risk level is low.

- Top's Friendly Market on State Street in Sherrill on April 16th between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. A COVID-19 positive Oneida County resident was shopping in the store during these times. If present during that duration of time you are asked to monitor your symptoms until April 30th. This incident is also a low risk level.

During your period of symptom monitoring if you feel any of the common feelings associated with the virus such as shortness of breath, fever and cough you're urged to contact your medical provider.

To answer any of the questions the public may have Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Director of Health Phyllis Ellis will host a town hall on April 21st, 2020 at 6 p.m. That will be broadcast on the Oneida County Government Facebook page.