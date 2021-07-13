The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling a new, state-of-the art and safe way to remotely restrain suspects who are resisting arrest.

The Bola Wrap from Wrap Technologies is a handheld restraint tool that fires a lasso-like, 8-foot Kevlar tether with hooks on each end.

The lasso wraps around a subject’s arms or legs, preventing them from fleeing, punching or kicking.

Sheriff Rob Maciol invited all of the various city, town, and village police agencies from Oneida County to be at today’s presentation, of which three of the departments attended. During today’s presentation, live deployments of the Bola Wrap were utilized on both the company representatives and on members of the Sheriff’s Office staff.

At the completion of today’s morning presentation to the media and area police departments, six members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office attended a day long “train the trainers” session so that they are now certified to train other members of the Sheriff’s Office on the use of the device.

There are currently more than 500 police agencies throughout the United States that are carrying the Bola Wrap device and Sheriff Maciol was first introduced to this new product through the New York State Sheriff’s Association.

Maciol says the device will begin to be carried by some members of the Sheriff’s Office in the near future.

The Sheriff’s Office will initially get six Bola Wraps, three for patrol units and three for use at the Oneida County jail.

Each Bola Wrap unit costs $925..

Oneida County Sheriff's Office