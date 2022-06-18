Is This a Hint About Beyonce’s New Album?

Could Beyoncé's next album be closer than we think?

On Tuesday (June 15), Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation posted a tweet celebrating Black musicians.

The tweet honored Black Music Month with a collage of iconic albums.

"Celebrating the brilliance and creativity of Black Musicians who have influenced the world through their art," the account said.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to zoom in on the bottom right corner, where a mysterious cover depicting an arm clad in a red glove points to Brandy's B7 album.

We haven't gotten a new Beyoncé album since her sixth studio project, Lemonade, in 2016. The album was a massive success and became a staple in Beyoncé's discography.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks now of an impending seventh album, but this is the first taste of seemingly pointed evidence.

Fans jumped on the fact that the photo from the collage does not show up anywhere on Google.

Another Twitter user said, "She's coming fr."

One fan said, "@Beyonce if you want us to play Blue's Clues I'm ready!"

Meanwhile, the @B7Album account on Twitter reminded fans that Beyoncé once said, "Red has always meant joy, sensuality, and love to me," in her 2022 Vogue China interview.

To add fuel to the speculation, another account brought up the fact that two Twitter accounts were suspended the day before for posting a video with the same background as the suspicious album cover.

Plus, The Sun reported that Beyoncé is supposedly planning intimate pop-up shows and live experiences to connect with fans and promote her next album.

Another tweet alleged that, "Beyoncé's new album is reportedly done and may be released without a lead-single," and that she is "already negotiating the dates for a tour."

Whether or not the theories are correct remains to be seen, but regardless, it seems like Beyoncé's got something in the works!

Prepare yourselves, Beyhive.