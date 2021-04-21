Holland Patent Man Arrested For Allegedly Passing a False Check

A Holland Patent man has been arrested on felony charges following a four month investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, 47-year-old David Spoon was arrested this week and charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, which is a Class D Felony.

Photo Courtesy of The Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Oneida County officials say Spoon allegedly wrote a check from a closed bank account and signed another person's name as the "maker" of said check. Officials say Spoon then gave that check to an elderly 85-year-old man for payment. The older man then tried to deposit the check, without being successful.

As a result of his alleged actions, Oneida County Sheriff's deputies took Spoon into custody at his residence on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 without incident. After being arraigned, Spoon was released on his own recognizance. Officials say while in custody it was discovered Spoon had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Utica, He was then turned over to the UPD and arrested on that warrant for Petit Larceny.

Spoon will answer all charges at a later date and the cases are being handled by the Oneida County District Attorney's Office. Officials say additional charges may be pending. If you or a loved on feels they are victim of some sort of scam you are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or you can file complaints and tips to the local group, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. In most cases, financial rewards are presented for prosecution of those crimes. You can visit MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com for more information.