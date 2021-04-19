Would you ever imagine something to do with photosynthesis and plants would be the latest health trend to hit New Yorker's?

Over the weekend, we had a family birthday party for my daughter Avery. While having family over, I noticed a weird green bottle that a family member was drinking out of. When I asked what it was, they explained it was Chlorophyll Water that she saw from TikTok. Naturally, my mind went to Billy Madison:

Are people really drinking Chlorophyll Water? Yes, yes they are.

TikTok users claim chlorophyll water has cleared up their skin, reduced bloating and helped them lose weight. Are their any truth to those claims?

Get our free mobile app

What are the benefits of chlorophyll, if any for humans?

According to NBC News, there are some actual benefits. Trista Best, a registered dietitian and environmental health specialist, explains chlorophyll is “full of antioxidants,” which “act in therapeutic ways to benefit the body, especially the immune system.”

Because chlorophyll is a potent antioxidant, some researchers have found that consuming chlorophyll (or applying it topically) can help with acne, large pores and signs of aging. One small study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology tested the efficacy of a topical chlorophyllin on subjects with acne and deemed it effective as a treatment. Another study in the Korean Journal of Investigative Dermatology tested the effects of dietary chlorophyll on women over the age of 45 and found that it “significantly” improved wrinkles and skin elasticity"

Many on TikTok claim to use chlorophyll as a weight loss supplement, but NBC reports there is little research linking chlorophyll with weight loss.

Where Do You Even Buy This Water?

If you want to avoid the stores, you can always go the Amazon route. Locally here in Central New York, you can buy it at local vitamin and health shops, and Walmart.