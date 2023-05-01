How Can The New York Yankees Get Out Of This Losing Funk?

The New York Yankees are struggling right now and are basically a .500 baseball team 30 games into the season. They had a brutally rough road stretch going 2-5 at the Twins and Rangers. Sunday afternoon the Yankees suffered their worst loss since 2019 losing at Texas 15-2. Nestor Cortes got rocked but has been solid so far this year. Outside of Gerrit Cole, the Yankees starters have not been good and have been really inconsistent. The Yankees offense is statistically one of the worst in all of baseball over the last two weeks. Now you have Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton potentially missing significant time who are vital pieces of the offense. The bullpen hasn't been very good either as several of the Yankee relievers have given up multiple runs in big spots.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

MJ and I had a conversation about the Yankees earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. MJ is a massive Yankee fan and even he agrees this is concerning right now. Fans don't feel confident unless Gerrit Cole is on the mound. Guys like DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, and Anthony Volpe need to step up and lead this offense. Volpe has adjusted and is stepping up in the field and has raised his batting average too. Below is our full conversation on this.

The Yankees return home Monday night to face the Cleveland Guardians. They are in desperate need of some wins and some offense so hopefully this series can jumpstart that. It is still early in the Major League Baseball season but you want to start to gain some momentum as we are now in the month of May.

The 2023 New York Yankees Photo Day February 23rd was Photo Day at Yankees spring training camp in Tampa, FL. The team looks ready for action!