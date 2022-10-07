How Far Can The New York Mets Go In The MLB Postseason?

It is finally time for the postseason in Major League Baseball. October is one of the best months of the year when it comes to sports coverage. The Mets won 101 games this season and somehow did not win the National League East. They have a three game NL Wildcard series where they will host the San Diego Padres. It will be a difficult matchup for Buck Showalter and his squad. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

The New York Mets by not winning the National League East have an extremely difficult road to reach the World Series. If they are fortunate enough to get past the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round, they then have to get past the Los Angeles Dodgers and most likely the Atlanta Braves to reach their destination. The Mets have nobody to blame but themselves. They will look back at a three game series sweep at the hands of the Braves, when they had Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer pitching and a great chance to clinch the Division Title. It’s baseball and anything is possible, but the Mets are in a very tough spot.

MJ and I had on James Schiano from the Mets'd Up podcast on with us earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our full interview with him.

It will be interesting to see when Mets ace Jacob deGrom will start this postseason as well. The Mets have a great team on paper but they need to perform well in the postseason where the season essentially begins again.

