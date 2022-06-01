How Long Can The Mets Keep Winning Without Their Ace Pitchers?

The New York Mets have really impressed me thus far in this still early 2022 Major League Baseball season. Their offense is firing on all cylinders and multiple guys can get hits and come up clutch at different times. One of those guys was Nick Plummer over these last few games who hit two big home runs for the Mets. Most people including myself didn't even know who Nick Plummer was until about two nights ago. I believe Mets manager Buck Showalter deserves a lot of credit for what he has done to completely turn around this team's clubhouse culture and on field performance since he has been with the organization. Below is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

The New York Mets are weathering the storm without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and if the reports are true that deGrom is close to returning, the Mets will be in great shape. It’s been almost a year since deGrom has pitched in a regular season game. And don’t forgot when the trading deadline comes around in July, Owner Steve Cohen will spend whatever it takes to get the player the Mets need to push them over the top.

MJ and I discussed the Mets continued hot streak earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Here is our conversation on this below.

It is still amazing that the Mets are doing so well without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. I can't even begin to think of how scary this team will be when they both return to the mound. I am optimistic that it will be sooner rather than later.

