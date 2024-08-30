How Many DWI Arrests Were Made Last Year During Labor Day Weekend?

It's Labor Day Weekend and AAA is predicting heavy traffic on the roads and highways this weekend and once again, New York State Police will be out in full force to stop reckless driving through the holiday.

Last year during the Labor Day weekend enforcement, Troopers in New York arrested 154 people for DWI, issued 8,762 total tickets, including 3,407 for speeding.

Troopers say they've increased patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout this Labor Day weekend. The special enforcement period starts on Friday, August 30, 2024, and runs through Monday, September 2, 2024. Troopers say, the increased flow of traffic this weekend brings with it an increase in accidents, serious injuries, and fatalities, and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from the highways.

“Year-round our members work to reduce drunk driving crashes and promote traffic safety. Our goal during this campaign is to ensure we can take intoxicated and drug impaired drivers off our road and prevent senseless tragedies," saidNew York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James. "I thank the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for their shared commitment in making New York’s roadways safer.”

It's common sense that drivers should always be safe, free of distraction and never driving while under the influence - however, long holiday weekends tend to traditionally increase the dangerous behavior.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by State Police and local law enforcement agencies during this holiday weekend. Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law. CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

This initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.

