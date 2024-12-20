Oneida County Law Enforcement Agencies Cracking Down on Holiday Drunk Driving

The Oneida County STOP-DWI Program has launched a special enforcement initiative to combat impaired driving during the holiday season.

Local police agencies, including the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and departments in New York Mills, Rome, Utica, New Hartford, and Yorkville, are collaborating to enhance road safety and prevent the worst tragedy possible during what is supposed to be the merriest time of the year.

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. emphasized the importance of this effort stating,

With the holiday season upon us, the Oneida County STOP-DWI Program is proud to partner with our dedicated local police agencies to ensure our roads are safe for everyone. This enforcement campaign is about protecting lives and preventing the devastating consequences of impaired driving. We urge all residents to celebrate responsibly—don't drink and drive. Together, we can make this holiday season one of joy and safety for our entire community.

The campaign is funded through a $35,000 grant from the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation, supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This funding will also support additional High Visibility Enforcement Campaigns through September 2025. The initiative underscores the shared commitment of law enforcement and the community to prioritize safety during the holiday season and beyond.

The New York State Police have also announced their own enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired, distracted and dangerous driving during the holiday season. The Holiday Season High Visibility Enforcement Campaign began on December 11th, 2024, and will continue through January 1, 2025. Be vigilant and responsible. The last thing you want to do is be responsible for the death of someone else during the holidays. Have a blessed, happy and safe holiday season.

