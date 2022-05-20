5 Tips To Avoiding Car Deer Accidents This Spring

If you have been on the roads and highways over the past couple of weeks you might have seen more and more deer along the side of the road or even darting across the road.

Drivers tend to see more deer in the month of May since most female deer will leave the herd to give birth to their babies. This means that more deer are likely to be around roads and highways than earlier in the year.

More deer near the roads means more chances of getting into an accident. According to AAA, there were 33,956 animal-related crashes in New York State in 2020 which breaks down to one crash every 16 minutes.

With this information, there are some things drivers can do to lower their risk of a collision with a deer according to New York State's Department of Transportation.

1. If possible avoid driving around dawn or dusk. This is peak time for deer to be roaming and there is a chance there are more deers on the road.

2. At night, you should reduce your speed and use your high beams when possible while on the road.

3. Deers often travel in groups so if you see one deer, chances are there are more deer nearby. Use caution when driving past a deer near the side of the road.

4. Slow down when passing a deer. Deer tend to make quick movements and the deer could dart into the part of your vehicle.

5. If a deer does move into the path of your vehicle, do not try to swerve. Swerving can cause a vehicle-vehicle collision or cause the vehicle to strike a pedestrian or potentially deadly fixed object, such as a tree or utility pole. You should press firmly on your brakes and try to stop or slow down before a possible impact with the animal.

