This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park

If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.

Nature Lover’s Dream

At 850 acres, Vanderkamp Estate in Oswego County is likely one of the largest Airbnbs in the United States. With that land comes privately maintained and preserved natural beauty. Across the sprawling grounds there are nine miles of trails, old-growth trees, and the whole Vanderkamp Lake, which supposedly has some of the best fishing in New York.

The new owners, who purchased the land for $1.3 million in 2020, are so dedicated to preserving this “eco-resort” that ATVs and snowmobiles are forbidden because they would disturb the natural beauty and ecosystem.