How To Join The Standby List For COVID Vaccines In Utica and Rome

Have you been unable to get a COVID vaccination appointment in the Utica and Rome area of Central New York? A new website will help you receive unused vaccines.

Introducing hidrb.com, aka Dr. B connects you with local providers with extra doses using a standby system.

“Sometimes, patients have to cancel their vaccination appointments, leaving unused doses at the end of the day. You can sign up to receive text message notifications when they become available near you”

Here’s How Dr. B Works:

1) You need to complete a profile on the website so that Dr. B can properly prioritize you.

2) Verified providers tell the website about available doses. When they have them, they will text you when a nearby provider needs people for those doses.

3) In order to receive that dose, you must respond to claim the dose, and then head to the provider by a certain time.

You are eligible to sign up Dr. B's standby list if you meet all the following requirements:

“You are 18 years of age or older. (Note: the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16+; the Moderna vaccine, for 18+, but we cannot guarantee you will know which brand of vaccine you will receive.) You reside in the US. You have a telephone number that can receive text messages. (Note: Google Voice offers a free phone number). You have not already received a dose of a COVID vaccine. Legally and medically, you are otherwise able to receive the vaccine, if it was available to you.”

You can go to their website for more information. Dr. B is free to patients, and the COVID-19 vaccine is also free.