Hudson Valley Helping Family of Newburgh Cop Who Died in Upstate New York
The Hudson Valley is helping the family of a young police officer who tragically died in Upstate New York. He was the father of two young girls. Here's how you can also help.
Daniel Romano, known as "DJ" by his family and friends, died on Friday in a snowmobile accident.
Romano, 32, was a lifelong Newburgh resident.
On Friday, Town of Webb Police responded to Trail #5 following a report of a snowmobile accident. Romano sustained severe injuries after his snowmobile went off the trail and collided with a tree, according to police.
He was pronounced dead a short time later, police say. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, WKTV reports.
Webb is the most northern town in Herkimer County, New York.
"Dj would give you the shirt off his back and his word was his bond. Any donations will go to help his wife and daughters. All is appreciated," his brother wrote in a GoFundMe.
DJ leaves behind his wife Kate and two young daughters, two-year-old Adrianna and 1-year-old Alina.
Romano played football in high school at Newburgh Free Academy and at SUNY Cortland.
He was sworn in as a Town of Newburgh Police Officer in October 2018.
"Thank you so much for your outpouring of love, support and prayers as our family and his family deal with this tragic loss 💙," the Town of Newburgh PBA wrote on Facebook.
As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised $70,000. CLICK HERE to donate.
