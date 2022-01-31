Police in Rome are asking for help from the public after a man allegedly robbed an auto parts store last week.

The Rome Police Department says patrol officers were dispatched to the Advance Auto Parts store located at 516 Erie Boulevard West at approximately 8:54pm on Wednesday, January 27, 2022 after being called about a robbery in progress.

When they arrived the RPD says that a victim at the store said that a suspect described as a white male standing between 5'8" and 5'10" tall wearing "all camouflage, a black mask, and carrying a red backpack" came into the store. Police say the suspect then "brandished a silver handgun and left the store with the cash drawer and a undisclosed amount of cash."

There were no reports of injuries or shots fired during the incident.

Police have not said whether there is any video available from the store.

The Rome Police Department is asked residents and nearby business owners to please review home or business surveillance videos for the possible appearance of the suspect. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Rome Police Department's TIP line at: (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: 1(866)730-8477 or online at: www.p3tips.com with any information. All calls may be kept confidential.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

