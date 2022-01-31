He does not want his name mentioned in the post, but a man who celebrated the 6-0 last year deserves a big high five from at least one grateful customer. By the way, she is not one to be messed around with either. Nor, for that matter, is a bystander who definitely did not just stand by without acting.

Officers with the Rome Police Department responded to Bill's Variety Store on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at approximately 10:19am for a report of a robbery. The store is located at 504 West Thomas Street.

According to a written release a 92-year-old woman entered the parking lot of Bill's Variety when a suspect who appears to be a female left the store and approached the woman's car. Police allege that the female "suspect then demanded cash and the victim’s purse. The victim did not comply and a physical altercation ensued. The suspect eventually overpowered the victim, forcibly taking her purse then fleeing on a bicycle." The age of the female suspect is not known but it is believed that she was perhaps decades younger than the nonagenarian who was not letting her handbag go without a fight.

The owner of the store and a witness saw what was happening and chased the suspect in their respective cars prior to police arriving. When they caught up with the female suspect they demanded that she return the purse. While it is not usually recommended that everyday citizens chase down crime suspects, the suspect eventually did release the purse and it was subsequently returned to the owner. The suspect, having returned the purse, fled.

Police say their investigation is still open. There is surveillance video of the incident but police have not yet made that available to the public.

This is the second time since November that a robbery-related incident has happened at Bill's Variety. A suspect in that case was caught earlier this month.

Police are asking that anyone with information call the Rome Police Department's TIP line at: (315) 339.7744 or contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: (866) 730.8477 or online at: www.p3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential.

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.