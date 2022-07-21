Smile! Or, on second thought...

A local man stands accused of criminal mischief after police were called to a disturbance early Thursday morning. Police say a domestic dispute spiraled out of control, leading to the willful destruction of at least two items belonging to the victim. A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim of this disturbance, according to a press release. However, officials are still left with a number of questions about what happened.

As of now, we do not know what set this confrontation off.

Take a Bite Out of Crime

The Saugerties Police Department said that they responded to a domestic disturbance call right after 5 AM Thursday morning, to an apartment in the Village of Saugerties. Police have not disclosed what the dispute was about, though after an investigation it was determined that the suspect destroyed items belonging to the other person involved. Police say that the 45-year-old suspect flushed the victim's dentures down the toilet.

Brian Jackson Brian Jackson loading...

Police went on to say that the same man also broke the victim's reading glasses during the fight. This could lead to further stress, for the victim could be unable to read how to fix their toilet if it breaks. Officials did not indicate why the suspect would do such a thing, though it is highly unlikely he was attempting a new method of teeth whitening.

The suspect was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and is facing charges, according to police.

Experts remind everyone that it is not safe for your plumbing system to flush dentures down the toilet.