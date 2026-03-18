Police: Utica Woman Turned Routine Traffic Stop into Dangerous Scene

A Utica woman is facing a long list of charges after New Hartford Police say a routine traffic stop on Route 12 turned physical Tuesday night, leaving an officer struck and several others involved in a struggle to make the arrest.

Police say it happened around 8:18 p.m. on March 17th, when officers stopped a vehicle for having a suspended registration. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Amira Zukanovic of Utica, allegedly refused repeated orders to get out of the vehicle.

Officers told her the car could not be driven because it was not insured and the registration had been suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Under state law, police say, the vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Investigators say Zukanovic continued to argue and at one point indicated she was going to leave. Police say she even moved the vehicle forward, raising concerns about safety.

“As we tried to handle what started as a routine stop, the operator refused multiple lawful orders and made it clear she was not going to comply,” said New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine. “At one point, her actions created a risk for everyone on scene.”

The situation took a sharper turn when an officer attempted to remove the key from the ignition. Police say Zukanovic struck the officer in the face, and the encounter quickly became physical. Authorities say she pushed, kicked, and resisted as officers tried to take her into custody.

More officers responded, including assistance from the Utica Police Department, as the struggle continued. Police say she continued resisting before officers were able to gain control and place her under arrest.

“She became combative and actively resisted, and that’s what escalated this situation,” Fontaine said. “It’s something we always try to avoid, but safety becomes the priority in that moment.”

Zukanovic was checked by medical personnel at the scene and later taken to the New Hartford Police Department for processing. She was then transported to the Oneida County Jail, where she was held pending arraignment.

She is charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, harassment involving physical contact, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police also filed several vehicle and traffic violations, including operating with a suspended registration, no insurance, unlicensed operation, and failure to produce license and registration.

Fontaine said the outcome could have been very different.

“This could have been handled with tickets and dealt with in court,” he said. “Instead, it escalated into a situation that put officers and the public at risk.”

Here's a Listed of Charges Zukanovic Faces

Charges Filed:

• Obstructing Governmental Administration (NYS PL 195.05)

• Resisting Arrest (NYS PL 205.30)

• Harassment in the 2nd Degree Physical Contact (NYS PL 240.26)

• Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree (NYS VTL 511 A)

• Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (NYS VTL 512)

• Unregistered Motor Vehicle (NYS VTL 401)

• Unlicensed Operation (NYS VTL 509)

• Failure to Produce License or Registration (NYS VTL 510)

• Insurance Violations (NYS VTL 319)

• Failure to Return Plates (NYS VTL 340)

• Operating with Suspended License or Registration (NYS VTL 355)

• Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle (NYS VTL 1144)

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

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