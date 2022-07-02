Those of us here in the Hudson Valley know what a jewel we have in Bethel Woods. It’s a beautiful venue with great views, a rich musical history, and some of the best concerts around. Most of us realize how lucky we are to live close to such a great place to see a concert, but did you know that Bethel Woods has been recognized by one of the top authorities on music? It’s true.

Billboard has released the Music Fan’s Ultimate Travel Bucket List, and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is on that list. And this is not a list of venues just in this country, it’s all over the world. That’s pretty impressive. As I was checking out the list I saw Abbey Road in London, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in Cleveland. All great destinations for music lovers. And then I saw Bethel Woods. How cool is that?

It’s no wonder that Bethel Woods made the list. First of all, it’s beautiful. The lush green grounds overlooking the beauty that is Sullivan County. The A-list musicians and bands that play there, and the strong musical history. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is on the same site as the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair, one of the most famous music festivals in history. It was a festival that proved that a half million people could gather peacefully in one place, despite bad weather and lack of food, and enjoy the music and the people around them.

Congratulations to Bethel Woods for making such a prestigious list. It’s well deserved. Bethel Woods is one of the best places to see a concert, they’ve got an awesome museum, and there are special events that happen throughout the entire year at Bethel Woods. If you haven’t been there yet, I highly recommend a visit. And so does Billboard, and who knows more about what music fans want than Billboard?

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe.

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Things New Pot Users Should Know 5 Tips For New Pot Users