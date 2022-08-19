9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October

Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it.

Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.

According to the New York Shadow Chasers, Clarke died only a year after completing his vision, which is where the dark family story comes into play.

Tensions increased after Clarke’s death, and after his son inherited the home. Everything came to a head when Clarke’s widow was thrown from the home. As she left, she cursed her son and the house, threatening to haunt the home after her death. Those who are familiar with Hyde Hall believe that she has kept her threat."

This October you'll have many opportunities to explore:

1) October 1st At 7:00 PM With Orange County Paranormal Investigation

You can join Orange County NY Paranormal as they reveal the findings of their paranormal investigation. Then it’s your turn to conduct a paranormal investigation and experiment with various tools and techniques with the team.

2) October 7th, 8th, 14th, 21st, 28th, 29th

Enjoy Hyde and Shriek Candlelight Ghost Tours:

Illuminated by candlelight, this guided tour takes you within the chambers of the mansion to hear tales of ghostly apparitions that have lingered at Hyde Hall for over two centuries.

3) October 15th at 7:00 PM Orange County Paranormal Investigation

Once again join Orange County NY Paranormal as they reveal the findings of their paranormal investigations and allow you to explore yourself.

4) October 22 at 5:00PM- Get Lit! – Special Halloween Edition

This is a 21+ Event:

This special Halloween-themed edition focuses on folklore and seasonal cocktails. In addition to this guided tour that investigates Hyde Hall’s lighting collection and showcases historic cocktails and treats, you’ll hear the season’s spookiest tales!

You can find ticket info for all of these events online here.

