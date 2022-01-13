There is an increased police presence at Sauquoit Valley High School this morning after the Oneida County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a non-direct threat to the school.

The threat was posted on TikTok last night, January 12, 2022.

The threat was determined to be non-credible. However, since all threats are taken seriously, law enforcement personnel are at the school in greater numbers today.

There have been several social media threats made online for schools in the area over the past few weeks. Law enforcement authorities are reminding members of the public that they take all threats seriously. Threats not only cause a disruption to school activities but they also occupy valuable law enforcement time and resources as well.

Parents are reminded to be vigilant of the online activities of their children. Anyone who suspects that another individual is planning to threaten the safety of students or school staff is asked to call police immediately. If an individual notices a threat online, a screenshot or picture of the post should be taken and sent to law enforcement authorities as soon as possible. In many cases this helps authorities trace the origin of the post.

In the most recent case involving Sauquoit Valley High School, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that the school administration was immediately advised of the investigation. In a written release the Sheriff's Office says that it "is "committed to providing school safety and is continuing to work with school administrations to ensure the safety of the students and staff."

