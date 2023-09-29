Naked New York State Man Allegedly Broke Into Golf Course

Police say a New York state man was arrested early morning Thursday after he broke into a golf course. Offcials say the man is now facing two felony counts of second-degree burglary.

But what makes this case stand out is that the suspect wasn't wearing any clothes at the time of the alleged crime, says police. There is no word as of yet if drugs or alcohol played a role, or perhaps he simply forget his clothes?

Maybe the man just wanted to work on his golf game?

Naked Man Allegedly Broke Into Golf Course in New York

WNYT says that a 41-year-old man, not wearing any clothes, allegedly kicking in a door on the grounds of a golf course in Warrensburg. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says that they got a call early Thursday morning that the naked man had "entered an occupied dwelling located on the grounds of Cronin’s Golf Course."

Police also say the same man broke into another second dwelling, though that home was thankfully not occupied at the time.

According to FindLaw, New York criminalizes exposure of a person, one of several offenses "against public sensibilities," where a person appears in a public place and exposes (or does not clothe) the private or intimate parts of his or her body.

Can You be Naked in Your Own Home in New York State?

This is a bit tricky. In an article posted by the The New York Times, New York decency laws "do apply to some behavior inside a private residence". Intentionally flashing a neighbor for an extended period of time is an example where these decency laws apply in your home, according to the law.

However, walking around in your home naked is not illegal, even if a neighbor see you from a distance. Just use common sense and don't do what the candidate from the above story is accused of doing.

