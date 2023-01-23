An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office.

Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man responsible made over-the-phone threats and mailed them a mysterious powder substance.

"(He) left numerous voicemails for employees at the Gaming Commission’s headquarters in Schenectady between October 2017 and November 2018, often using threatening language." - Daily Voice Report

According to a report in the Daily Voice, Brent Carter, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to conveying a hoax and false information in federal court in Albany Friday, Jan. 13.

Federal prosecutors, say that the man accused "left numerous voicemails for employees at the Gaming Commission’s headquarters in Schenectady between October 2017 and November 2018, often using threatening language."

But that wasn't all.

An Irate Carter went as far as mailing a white powdery substance to the New York State Gaming Commission which makes their home in Schenectady.

During his arraignment last week, Carter also admitted that between 2019 and 2021, he mailed four letters to the Commission. The letters that Cater mailed contained a "white powdery" substance, and while officials did not specify what it was, clearly he was sending a message.

Why did Carter threaten members of the New York Gaming Commission?

According to the report in the Daily Voice, Carter said the voicemails and letters were sent as revenge. for the agency suspending his horse racing license.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The New York State Gaming Commission is the official governing body that oversees casino gaming, charitable gaming, horse racing, lottery, and video lottery terminals in New York State. Based in Schenectady, it was formed on February 1, 2013.

The Capital Region's Worst Roads To Drive In The Snow Driving in the Capital Region can be a chore in the warmer months. But during the winter, there are some roads local drivers would rather avoid. That applies when the snow falls and in some cases when our wintertime nemesis, pool-sized potholes, begin reproducing like rabbits! Here are the worst Capital Region roads to navigate while driving in the snow according to YOU.

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department