Many know it as a staple of summer in Utica. Saranac Thursdays, alongside the Saranac Concert Series, bring out crowds of people each and every week. It's a great way to spend time outdoors while enjoying an adult beverage (or two) listening to music - hitting up bars on Varick Street afterwards.

With the coronavirus pandemic, many have been asking the question: is it cancelled?

On Monday, the question was answered on the brewery's social media accounts. The quick answer? Unfortunately, yes, until further notice.

Despite the events at Saranac being cancelled, there are still ways to support the local brewery! You can purchase beverages to enjoy at home inside the Saranac Brewery Shop and wherever else you can find their products.