Is The Coronavirus Pandemic Driving Gas Prices Down?

Data indicates it's possible the Coronavirus has caused gas prices to fall. According to AAA the average price for a gallon of gas in Central New York is down almost fifty cents from this time a year ago.

One of the many services AAA provides is a daily gas price tracker that is broken down by specific regions including "Utica-Rome." The most recent report shows the average gas price has fallen considerably over the last month.

According to the website, the average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.28. A week ago that average price was $2.31. It was only a month ago that the average was almost $2.60. That's more than a thirty cent drop in one month. It was a little less than a month ago that Governor Cuomo instituted his PAUSE policy.

The same website shows the average for Oneida County as $2.28. That is one of the lowest averages in Central New York and in the state. The highest recorded average for the Utica-Rome region was $4.23 a gallon back in June 2008. The average price of diesel fuel is $2.88. You can visit the AAA gas price website at https://gasprices.aaa.com/.