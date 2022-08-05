Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In

Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing.

The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.

In a written release the NYSP says, "The bags, which contains keys, deposit slips, and cash, was found and turned over to Troopers by a citizen walking along Chestnut Ridge Road" near Walsh Road in Sullivan, New York on August 3, 2022.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

No additional identifying information is available at this time. The amount of money contained inside the bag is not being released. The owner of the bag should be able to provide more descriptive information to police.

Trooper Jack Keller with the New York State Police confirms that, if the bag is not claimed within a year, the contents may be turned over to the finder in accordance with New York law.

Anyone who recognizes the bag or has information that might be helpful to police is asked to call the New York State Police headquarters at: (315) 366.6000. The case number to reference is: 10973898.

If some has information and believes that this discovery is a part of a crime, regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

