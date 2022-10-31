Is Trick-Or-Treating on Halloween Turning Into A Political Battle?

In our lives, there are several people who take their kids out trick-or-treating on Halloween. This year was no different as I was discussing with some people I know about the holiday, but something very questionable came up when we were all discussing their plans.

Someone brought up how Halloween sadly always falls in political season. That statement was followed by:

You really gotta pay attention to the political signs in the front yard. I don't take my kids to houses supporting (insert political candidate's name here.)

Are we for REAL? Have we really forgotten what the spirit of Halloween is about?

It shouldn't matter if you, as an adult, are Democrat, Republican, or whatever you may choose. It shouldn't matter if you support certain policies. Let the kids be kids. Let them go trick-or-treating as if there wasn't a sign in the front yard.

Personally, I'm a firm believer in the fact that candy, which is the entire purpose of trick-or-treating, doesn't have a political affiliation. And, frankly, neither do the kids who are dressing up in costumes to walk from house to house collecting said candy.

Can we please, just for ONE NIGHT, leave politics out of the world? We live in a place now where there is so much hatred and division about everything because of politics, we have got to stop letting it impact to this particular degree.

Why ruin the kids fun over politics? Can we let them have one night of fun and sugary treats? How do you explain to a five-year-old that you aren't going to a house because of your beliefs? Let them have their fun for crying out loud.

It may be a different situation if there is some pure sign of hatred towards a certain group of people, or an individual - but a simple sign that shows who someone may support without and vulgarity or cursing should be okay.

People are allowed to have differences. You shouldn't live every single aspect of your life, including your kids lives, around the political state of our nation. Let kids be kids on a night they look forward to all year long.

Want to make a difference in said political state? Get out and vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

If you don't know your voter status, you can check on it right here on the New York State Elections website.

Just in case you don't remember how important this election is, the following offices are open to being elected in New York this year:

Untied States Senator - 6-Year Term

United States Representative in Congress - 2-Year Term

New York State Governor - 4-Year Term

New York State Lieutenant Governor - 4-Year Term

New York State Comptroller - 4-Year Term

New York State Attorney General - 4-Year Term

New York State Supreme Court Justice - 14-Year Term

What are your thoughts? Do you think avoiding certain houses for trick or treating based on political signs in front yards is crazy? Or is it justifiable? Let us know inside our station app.

