Israel to Ban Travel to US, Canada Over Omicron Variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers have agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant.

The rare decision Monday to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel.

The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight on Wednesday.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote.

The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel and marks a change to pandemic practices between the two nations with close diplomatic relations. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight Wednesday morning.

Israel has seen a surge in new cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant in recent weeks, and began closing its borders and restricting travel in late November. Foreign nationals are not allowed to enter, and all Israelis arriving from overseas are required to quarantine — including people who are vaccinated.

Other countries that were approved to be added to the travel ban starting Wednesday are Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

Israel rolled out a world-leading vaccination campaign early this year, and more than 4.1 million of Israel's 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

In a prime-time address on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged parents to vaccinate their children, declaring that the country's "fifth wave" of coronavirus infections had begun. As of Sunday, Israel's Health Ministry has reported 175 cases of the new variant.

Israel has recorded at least 8,232 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

First New 'Post-COVID Designed' Burger King Opens in Hudson Valley Thanks to the global pandemic the world of fast food has changed forever. Burger King has responded to the evolving needs of customers by rethinking the layout and design of their new restaurants. Some of these changes can be seen in the newest Burger King to open up on Route 9 in the Hudson Valley.

Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine in Rome, NY See what the process was like to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine at a NY Testing Site that was located in Rome, NY.