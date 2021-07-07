It’s Deja Vu All Over Again When It Comes to Utica Gun Violence

Utica Police have announced yet another instance of gun violence in the city, but there is very little information available and police say the victim was less than cooperative.

Utica Police announced Tuesday that units responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica for a report of a male victim suffering a gun shot wound to the shoulder area. Police say the man walked into the emergency room with the wound and that prompted the call to police. There was never a shots fired call and police are discouraged by the response they received from the victim.

Utica Police say the male was not cooperative and would not provide any details, even details indicating the location in which the shooting took place. Responding officers say that the victim was not even truthful about how he got to the hospital. Police say the man told officers he was driven to the hospital when in fact, hospital video surveillance footage shows the man drove himself to the hospital.

Because of a lack of cooperation from the victim and the lack of a 'shots fired' call, police say they literally have no leads on this incident. There are no details on the location of the incident, the time of the incident and there are no witnesses to even question. Utica Police continue to do the best they can to investigate these incidents to the fullest. This shows the importance of community support and information. You can contact UPD's Major Crimes Unit with information on any shooting or leave anonymous tips with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. They offer a cash reward for information leading to the prosecution of those who commit crimes. You can leave the tips on their website www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477.

