It’s one of the best hotels in the world and it’s just a relatively short drive away from Utica, NY.

The Lake House on Canandaigua Lake has been named the number one resort hotel in New York State in Travel and Leisure’s 2021 World’s Best Awards.

The 124-room lakefront resort opened in August of 2020.

The Lake House, which overlooks Canandaigua Lake, is also number two among resort hotels in the continental United States and number 30 of the top 100 hotels in the World.

The World’s Best Awards are formulated from reader’s opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cruise ships, airlines and more.

Voters rated hotel on several factors, including their facilities, local, service, food and overall value.

The Lake House is located in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

While the Finger Lakes are known for producing excellent wine, the region also boasts a number of breweries, distilleries and hard-cider producers.

There are a number of museums across the region, including the Glenn H. Curtiss Aviation Museum, displaying the history of Glenn Curtiss, who was awarded U.S. Pilots License #1 in 1911 and held the motorcycle speed record from 1907 through 1930.

The Finger Lakes region also offers a number of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking boating and fishing. Or you can visit Watkins Glen State Park to see the gorge trail and its 19 waterfalls.

Most noted for its wine tours, the Finger Lakes Region is also host to a number of other tours, including boat tours and food tours.

Here’s a photo tour of the magnificent Lake House on Canandaigua.

