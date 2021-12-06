Japan’s Military, Among World’s Strongest, Looks to Build

FILE PHOTO: TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 24: The Japan Air Self-Defense Force acrobatic team Blue Impulse performs a flyover above the Olympic Stadium and Shinjuku district ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Games are slated to commence today, amid the state of emergency. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By MARI YAMAGUCHI, The Associated Press

ENIWA, Japan (AP) — Dozens of Japanese tanks are participating in a major exercise on the northern island of Hokkaido in a display of military power that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory.

Japan has so far focused on its defensive capabilities and carefully avoids using the word "military" for its troops.

But as it looks to defend its territorial and military interests against an assertive China, North Korea and Russia, officials in Tokyo are pushing citizens to put aside widespread unease over a more robust military.

Meanwhile critics, both Japan's neighbors and at home, are urging Tokyo to learn from its past and pull back from military expansion.

