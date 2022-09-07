Russia Bans Another Big New York State Celebrity Over Ukraine

As the United States and the West continue to impose economic and political sanctions worthy of Russia’s unjustified war in Ukraine, Russia has precious little it can do in return. Recently, this has meant all the country’s foreign ministry has been doing is blocking specific Americans from entering the country.

While there are several New York natives and household names on the list already, the newest batch of 25 names released on Monday includes a new actor who has appeared in some of the biggest comedies of the last twenty years. So what has this person done to earn himself a lifetime ban?

Red Steel vs. Blue Steel

The New York native has been sanctioned by Russia for his stance against their invasion of Ukraine. Getty Images loading...

As a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, Ben Stiller has been vocal about his support of Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. The NYC-native even traveled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in June, telling the leader, “You’re my hero.”

There is obviously no need to sanction Stiller over his political beliefs. The only sanction-worthy thing Stiller has ever done is scene at the end of Night at the Museum 3 where he confesses his love for the film series’ monkey and kisses him on the lips several times. It’s a weird scene, and I’m not going to pretend it isn’t.

Who Else Is On The List?

"The Last Face" Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival Getty Images loading...

The other Hollywood star in the new list of 25 sanctions is Sean Penn, who was forced to flee Ukraine into Poland while shooting a documentary there when Russia invaded. He has since returned to meet with Zelenskiy and cover the war. Other sanctioned individuals include several US Senators, trade officials, and executives.

