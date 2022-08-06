Jennette McCurdy: Nickelodeon Had Double Standard for Ariana Grande, Offered Me $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Mistreatment

Jennette McCurdy's new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, comes out August 9, and following a new excerpt, some of the subject matter has already come to light.

According to the New York Times, McCurdy writes about her toxic relationship with an abusive mother, being a child star, and working with Nickelodeon.

In particular, McCurdy gives more details of what went on behind the scenes of Sam & Cat, the 2013 iCarly and Victorious spinoff that was canceled after one season and lots of rumored drama.

McCurdy wrote about how Nickelodeon had a "double standard" for co-star Ariana Grande during the filming of Sam & Cat.

"What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks's house. That was the moment I broke," she wrote about her claim that Ariana was allowed to pursue other work while she was not.

Over the years, fans have speculated that McCurdy and Grande didn't get along during Sam & Cat, and in 2015 McCurdy told E! News that the two "butted heads" in a "sisterly way."

However, in 2014, McCurdy was absent from the Kids' Choice Awards, while Grande attended with the rest of the Sam & Cat cast, fueling rumors of salary disputes and feuds.

Yet Grande denied the salary rumors while McCurdy vaguely said, "I was put in an uncomfortable, compromising, unfair situation (many of you have guessed what it is) and I had to look out for me."

McCurdy also alleges that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to keep quiet about her mistreatment during her time at the network.

She declined, and in her memoir, she details horrifying experiences as a child star including being photographed in a bikini during a wardrobe fitting and encouraged to drink alcohol by a producer she refers to as "the Creator."

Many fans have made the connection from "the Creator" to Dan Schneider, who created several hit Nickelodeon shows during his time there, including iCarly and Sam & Cat.

Schneider and Nickelodeon mysteriously parted ways at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2018 following years of rumors about his alleged abuse of Nickelodeon actors.

In a 2021 Times article, some who worked with Schneider said they felt "uncomfortable when he frequently asked an employee from the costume department for shoulder and neck massages, or texted child actors outside of work hours."

Schneider has also been accused of being "verbally abusive" and "difficult to work with."

Many fans have also pointed out the string of Nickelodeon stars who later struggled and have alluded to abuse during their time at the network, namely Amanda Bynes, and have called for the exposure of Schneider and his actions as a Nickelodeon producer.

Bynes' career was launched at Nickelodeon, followed by several films and a WB show, What I Like About You, all produced by Schneider. She has since struggled with mental health and substance abuse.

Perhaps McCurdy's story will finally be the straw that breaks the camel's back in finding justice for child stars at Nickelodeon (and Hollywood in general) and the exposure of the adults who allowed such abuse to happen.

So far, there has been no comment from Nickelodeon.