Jill Biden: I didn’t Expect ‘Healing Role’ as First Lady
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden campaigned to help unite the country. But first lady Jill Biden says "healing" a nation wounded by a deadly pandemic, natural and other disasters and deep political polarization is among her chief roles, too.
In an Associated Press interview looking back on her first year as first lady, Jill Biden says she hadn't expected to take on a healing role but she felt a responsibility to step up.
Her travels to 35 states over the past year have included visits with wildfire victims in Colorado, those affected by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky, and victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
What Sits Below Delta Lake? Here Are Pictures Showing You
Some of these pictures may look fairly uneventful until you look further. However, some of the stone is the foundation. Roads can be seen beneath water and artifacts that were found are pictured too, keep scrolling to see them all.
Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica
Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.
What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York
What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.